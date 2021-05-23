Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Sells $114,340.32 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,608. The firm has a market cap of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

