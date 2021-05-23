Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Acquires $22,964.80 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $22,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 154,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,441. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

