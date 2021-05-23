Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases £285.56 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.50. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

