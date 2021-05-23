Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Purchases 988,424 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 988,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).
Shares of CAD stock opened at GBX 4.43 ($0.06) on Friday. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 22.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.46.
About Cadogan Petroleum
