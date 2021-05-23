Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Purchases 988,424 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 988,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).

Shares of CAD stock opened at GBX 4.43 ($0.06) on Friday. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 22.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.46.

Get Cadogan Petroleum alerts:

About Cadogan Petroleum

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.