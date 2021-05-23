Insider Buying: AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CFO Buys 3,056 Shares of Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 74,587,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,128,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

