Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Acquires 271,739 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Paul Ruiz purchased 271,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,641.25 ($88,315.18).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59.
About AMA Group
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.