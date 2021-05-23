INO COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,759.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00009165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $516.80 million and approximately $122,759.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00687460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00073228 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

