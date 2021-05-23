Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.15.

INFN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,370 shares of company stock worth $4,598,357 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Infinera by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

