Inex Project (INEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $208,141.02

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Inex Project has a total market cap of $208,141.02 and approximately $36.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 82.4% lower against the dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00399579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00181735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.03 or 0.00681345 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

