Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

