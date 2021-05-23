IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $10.18 Million Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

CMD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 405,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

