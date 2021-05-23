IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 580,921 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,921 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 633,483 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.