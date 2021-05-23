IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $15.44 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 862,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,444,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 2,414,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,956. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

