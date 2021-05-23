IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,914.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Magellan Health worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $24,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $9,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $94.45. 139,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,096. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

