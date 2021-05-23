IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,710 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

