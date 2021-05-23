IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 505,805 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,106,000. RealPage accounts for 1.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of RealPage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,025,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,456,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,222,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP stock remained flat at $$88.72 during midday trading on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

