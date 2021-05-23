IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,029 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXY. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,345,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,050.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 23,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,271. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

