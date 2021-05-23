Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $384,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 61.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

ILMN traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $398.62. 883,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,181. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

