Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,518,120.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $398.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
