Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,518,120.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $398.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

