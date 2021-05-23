iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE IAG traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 233,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,631. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$39.45 and a 1 year high of C$72.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

