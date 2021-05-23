Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $706.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.30 million and the lowest is $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $462.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

