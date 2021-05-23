HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $85.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $356.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.05 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $341.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,289. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $962.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

