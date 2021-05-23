Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $19,274,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.