Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.62. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 14,117 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

