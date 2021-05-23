Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 4,392,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

