Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

