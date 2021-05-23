Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 188,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $620.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.