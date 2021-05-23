Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

HRX stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.01.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

