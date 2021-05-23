Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Insider Purchases £9,169.05 in Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) insider Lucy Walker acquired 5,557 shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,169.05 ($11,979.42).

LON:HINT opened at GBX 163.75 ($2.14) on Friday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 136.53 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

