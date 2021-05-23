HempCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,442.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $6,442.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.18 or 0.99816619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,025,625 coins and its circulating supply is 261,890,475 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

