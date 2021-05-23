HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HEI opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. HEICO has a 52-week low of $91.56 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEI. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

