Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $419.83 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $419.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00247416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023463 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,430,321,180 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

