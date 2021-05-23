Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

HTBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HTBX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 314,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,431. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

