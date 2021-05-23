Head-To-Head Survey: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 8.09 $80.41 million $2.83 22.49 California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.94 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.37% 9.67% 1.19% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 79 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

