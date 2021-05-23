Head to Head Review: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RumbleON alerts:

This table compares RumbleON and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.21 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.03 MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.53 $5.38 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09% MIND C.T.I. 24.29% 27.25% 18.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats RumbleON on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. Additionally, the company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.