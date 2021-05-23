Head to Head Analysis: Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kuboo and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Kuboo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.14 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

