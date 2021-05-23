Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $34.32. Haynes International shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 168,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $425.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

