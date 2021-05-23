Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

