Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,740. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

