Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 334,800 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. 11,139,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,306. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

