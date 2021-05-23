Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €171.00 ($201.18) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.75 ($197.36).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA HNR1 opened at €144.45 ($169.94) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.08.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.