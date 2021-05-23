Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.92

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 3814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.7082 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

