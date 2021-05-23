Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits One Day Volume of $441,245.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $441,245.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00796948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 219,703,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

