Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

