Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

