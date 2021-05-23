GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.50

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 10798309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
Several brokerages recently commented on GSX. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
