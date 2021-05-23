Growth Interface Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 129,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,363,000. Tesla accounts for 11.2% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The company has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.81 and its 200 day moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.03.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

