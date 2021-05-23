Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

GO traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,835. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.38.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,433,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

