Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 6.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 9,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,178,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

