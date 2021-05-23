Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,607.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 682,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

